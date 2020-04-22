New storybook helping children cope with coronavirus outbreak

A brand new storybook produced by more than 50 humanitarian organizations is helping children cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

With the help of a fantasy creature, “My Hero is You — how kids can fight COVID-19” explains how children can protect themselves, their families and friends from the coronavirus.

It also discusses how to manage difficult emotions arising with this new and changing reality.

More than 1,700 children, parents, caregivers and teachers from around the world shared how they were coping with the pandemic. That information was used by the author and illustrator to make sure the story and its messages resonated with children from different backgrounds and continents.

The book, aimed primarily at children ages six to 11, will be widely translated with six language versions now and more than 30 more to come.

It’s being released online and in the form of an audio book.

