BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study on cancer could change the way the disease is treated going forward.

The medical journal The Lancet said that nearly half of all cancer deaths in 2019 could have been prevented.

The Lancet used data from a 2019 study which looked into 23 cancer types and 34 risk factors.

Tabacco and heavy alcohol use were the top two major contributors to cancer risk.

“Obviously many people in this country drink alcohol moderately and reasonable amounts,” Dr. William Dahut, Chief Scientific Officer of the American Cancer Society said. “But heavy alcohol use can actually do a significant number of cancers, liver cancers and other types of tumors.”

High body mass index was also found to be a major contributing factor to cancer risk.

Doctor’s said that a simple change in lifestyle can help reduce risk factors.

“To know that nearly half the cancer deaths in the world could be prevented is just astounding,” Dr. Dahut said.

