(WHDH) — Most Bay Staters will be seeking second helpings of stuffing during Thanksgiving dinner this year.

A new study conducted by Zippia found that stuffing is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Massachusetts.

The majority of the country can’t get enough of mashed potatoes, which proved to be the favorite in 10 states.

Mac-and-cheese followed, ranking supreme in seven states.

While most states are reaching for the carbs, the study found that Maine’s favorite Thanksgiving dish is a side salad, while New Hampshire is a big fan of cranberry sauce.

Zippia determined each states most popular side by examining Google trends from November 2019.

