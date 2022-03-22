CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new study has identified the 10 “best value colleges” in Massachusetts for 2022.

SmartAsset says it compared educational institutions across five metrics, including scholarships, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate to identify colleges in the Bay State that offer the best return on student investment.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge topped the list with graduating students securing an average starting salary of $93,700.

The top 10 schools that offer the best value are as follows, according to SmartAsset:

RankSchoolCity, StateAvg. Scholarships and GrantsAvg. Starting SalaryCollege TuitionStudent Living CostsStudent Retention RateCollege Education Value – Index
1Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyCambridge, MA$50,864$93,700$51,832$18,40898%100.00
2Massachusetts Maritime AcademyBuzzards Bay, MA$12,903$72,900$9,728$18,13087%68.63
3Harvard UniversityCambridge, MA$52,257$80,900$50,420$21,23076%65.93
4Babson CollegeWellesley, MA$37,832$77,800$51,104$19,27492%62.88
5Worcester Polytechnic InstituteWorcester, MA$22,993$78,800$50,530$16,97495%61.63
6Tufts UniversityMedford, MA$43,508$70,700$56,382$17,11892%58.98
7University of Massachusetts-AmherstAmherst, MA$10,126$62,300$15,887$15,02689%56.36
8Boston CollegeChestnut Hill, MA$43,028$69,000$55,464$17,62893%55.84
9Wellesley CollegeWellesley, MA$50,990$65,800$53,732$18,51893%55.82
10University of Massachusetts-LowellLowell, MA$9,108$63,600$15,180$15,37284%54.84
MIT also ranked as the best value college in the United States, followed by the California Institute of Technology, Harvey Mudd College, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Stanford University.

For more information on the study, click here.

