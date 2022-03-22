CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new study has identified the 10 “best value colleges” in Massachusetts for 2022.
SmartAsset says it compared educational institutions across five metrics, including scholarships, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate to identify colleges in the Bay State that offer the best return on student investment.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge topped the list with graduating students securing an average starting salary of $93,700.
The top 10 schools that offer the best value are as follows, according to SmartAsset:
|Rank
|School
|City, State
|Avg. Scholarships and Grants
|Avg. Starting Salary
|College Tuition
|Student Living Costs
|Student Retention Rate
|College Education Value – Index
|1
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Cambridge, MA
|$50,864
|$93,700
|$51,832
|$18,408
|98%
|100.00
|2
|Massachusetts Maritime Academy
|Buzzards Bay, MA
|$12,903
|$72,900
|$9,728
|$18,130
|87%
|68.63
|3
|Harvard University
|Cambridge, MA
|$52,257
|$80,900
|$50,420
|$21,230
|76%
|65.93
|4
|Babson College
|Wellesley, MA
|$37,832
|$77,800
|$51,104
|$19,274
|92%
|62.88
|5
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|Worcester, MA
|$22,993
|$78,800
|$50,530
|$16,974
|95%
|61.63
|6
|Tufts University
|Medford, MA
|$43,508
|$70,700
|$56,382
|$17,118
|92%
|58.98
|7
|University of Massachusetts-Amherst
|Amherst, MA
|$10,126
|$62,300
|$15,887
|$15,026
|89%
|56.36
|8
|Boston College
|Chestnut Hill, MA
|$43,028
|$69,000
|$55,464
|$17,628
|93%
|55.84
|9
|Wellesley College
|Wellesley, MA
|$50,990
|$65,800
|$53,732
|$18,518
|93%
|55.82
|10
|University of Massachusetts-Lowell
|Lowell, MA
|$9,108
|$63,600
|$15,180
|$15,372
|84%
|54.84
MIT also ranked as the best value college in the United States, followed by the California Institute of Technology, Harvey Mudd College, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Stanford University.
For more information on the study, click here.
