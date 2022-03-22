CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new study has identified the 10 “best value colleges” in Massachusetts for 2022.

SmartAsset says it compared educational institutions across five metrics, including scholarships, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate to identify colleges in the Bay State that offer the best return on student investment.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge topped the list with graduating students securing an average starting salary of $93,700.

The top 10 schools that offer the best value are as follows, according to SmartAsset:

Rank School City, State Avg. Scholarships and Grants Avg. Starting Salary College Tuition Student Living Costs Student Retention Rate College Education Value – Index 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Cambridge, MA $50,864 $93,700 $51,832 $18,408 98% 100.00 2 Massachusetts Maritime Academy Buzzards Bay, MA $12,903 $72,900 $9,728 $18,130 87% 68.63 3 Harvard University Cambridge, MA $52,257 $80,900 $50,420 $21,230 76% 65.93 4 Babson College Wellesley, MA $37,832 $77,800 $51,104 $19,274 92% 62.88 5 Worcester Polytechnic Institute Worcester, MA $22,993 $78,800 $50,530 $16,974 95% 61.63 6 Tufts University Medford, MA $43,508 $70,700 $56,382 $17,118 92% 58.98 7 University of Massachusetts-Amherst Amherst, MA $10,126 $62,300 $15,887 $15,026 89% 56.36 8 Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA $43,028 $69,000 $55,464 $17,628 93% 55.84 9 Wellesley College Wellesley, MA $50,990 $65,800 $53,732 $18,518 93% 55.82 10 University of Massachusetts-Lowell Lowell, MA $9,108 $63,600 $15,180 $15,372 84% 54.84 Courtesy of SmartAsset

MIT also ranked as the best value college in the United States, followed by the California Institute of Technology, Harvey Mudd College, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Stanford University.

For more information on the study, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)