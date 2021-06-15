BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study found that the Bay State is one of the best places to live in the United States.

WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs to education rate, and found that Massachusetts is the second-best state to live in.

Mass. also boasted the highest percentage of insured population, the fifth-highest income growth, and the fifth-lowest average weekly work hours.

New Jersey was named the best state to live in, with New York coming in third, Idaho in fourth, and Minnesota in fifth.

New Mexico came in as the worst state to live in, followed by Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

