New study ranks 25 safest cities in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Safe Home released a new study on Tuesday ranking the 25 safest cities in Massachusetts based on FBI data from law enforcement agencies in cities with a population of at least 44,000.

The home security systems manufacturer says its rankings were based on relevant categories including population, property crimes, violent crime trend, violent crimes, citizen to officer ratio, and property crime trend.

The top five safest cities in Massachusetts are Newton, Plymouth, Peabody, Waltham, Medford, according to the study.

Here was data from Newton, which ranked No. 1:

Population: 89,053

Violent Crimes: 74

Property Crimes: 738

Citizen-to-Officer Ratio: 494

Violent Crime Trend: +23.1%

Property Crime Trend: -1.8%

The full list is as follows:

Newton Plymouth Peabody Waltham Medford Taunton Brookline Weymouth Methuen Malden Quincy Everett Somerville Lowell Cambridge Haverhill Revere Boston Chicopee Lynn Fall River Lawrence Brockton Worcester Springfield

For more on the rankings, click here.

