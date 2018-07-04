BOSTON (WHDH) - People across the United States are breaking out everything red, white and blue in celebration of the Fourth of July; however, one state is lacking when it comes to patriotism.

Massachusetts is the least patriotic state in the nation, according to a recent study by Wallethub.

The credit report website compared the states across 13 indicators of patriotism, ranging from adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Virginia came out on top as the most patriotic state, followed by Alaska, Wyoming, South Carolina and Idaho.

Maine ranked highest out of New England, placing in 11th. New Hampshire came in 13th, with Vermont in 19th.

Massachusetts had the third lowest average number of military enlistees, according to WalletHub. The Bay State also had the fourth fewest veterans per capita.

