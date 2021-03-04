(WHDH) — A study published Thursday looked at communities across Massachusetts to determine which towns and cities are the safest.

AdvisorSmith analyzed crime data published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to calculate a crime score for the different communities by adjusting the level of reported crime by its severity, as well as the population level in each city.

Out of the 26 large cities studied by the business insurance resource website, Newton was found to be the safest with 2.6 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 5.8 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

Safest largest communities:

Newton Brookline Waltham Medford Methuen Peabody Somerville Weymouth Malden Taunton

Data showed that Springfield had the highest levels of reported crime for large communities in the state, according to AdvisorSmith.

Hopkinton was named the safest midsize community in Massachusetts following an analysis of 153 towns and cities with 10,000 to 50,000 residents. The town reportedly had 1.8 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 1.6 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

Safest midsized communities:

Hopkinton Norfolk Franklin Clinton Holden Shrewsbury Milton Westford Medway Southborough

AdvisorSmith also looked at 105 communities with under 10,000 residents, and found that Boxford ranked the safest with .5 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 3.1 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

Safest small communities:

Boxford Ashby Wenham Groveland Hamilton Dover Hampden Merrimac Stow Oakham

The study is based on the most recent release of data from the FBI, which reports crimes from 2019.

