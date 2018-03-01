New study ranks states with best and worst ‘quality of life’

(WHDH) — When it comes to “quality of life” in America, Massachusetts is simply average, according to a new study by U.S. News and World Report.

Massachusetts was ranked 25th after experts analyzed environmental quality, social engagement, voting participation and community bonds across all 50 states.

“In addition to a healthy environment, a person’s quality of life is largely a result of their interactions with those around them,” USN said.

The Bay State ranked 3rd in natural environment, which measures drinking water quality, pollution and industrial toxins, and air quality. The state ranked 42nd in social environment, which measures community engagement, social support and voter participation.

The study found that California has the worst quality of life. North Dakota has the highest quality of life.

New Hampshire was ranked 4th. Maine ranked just outside the top 10 at 12th.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)