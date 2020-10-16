(WHDH) — With spooky season upon us, people’s phobias can become more prevalent.

YourLocalSecurity analyzed the most-searched phobias in each state to learn what gets under peoples’ skin.

The study found that anthropophobia, the fear of people, made up 22 percent of all phobia search volume, making it the most-searched fear in the United States.

The search for anthropophobia reportedly reached an ultimate high between April 19 and 25.

“We can’t say for sure, but we’re *fairly* confident COVID-19 played a role in this,” YourLocalSecurity wrote.

The most-searched phobia in Massachusetts was the fear of failure, according to the study.

In New Hampshire, people most searched the fear of clowns, Maine and Connecticut most searched the fear of flying, Vermont most searched the fear of blood, and Rhode Island most searched the fear of holes.

