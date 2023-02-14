A new study from WalletHub says Massachusetts is the most educated state.

In its annual report on 2023’s Most & Least Educated States in America, WalletHub found that Massachusetts is number one, followed by Maryland, Connecticut, and Vermont.

In order to determine the most educated states, the personal finance website compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population, including educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Massachusetts ranked in the first percentile for percentage of Bachelor’s degree holders, percentage of graduate or professional degree holders, and gender gap in educational attainment, as well as average university quality. The state also ranked in the sixth percentile for percentage of Associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults.

However, Massachusetts is lower on the list when it comes to high school diploma holders and racial gaps. The state is in the 21st percentile for percentage of high school graduates and in the 26th percentile for racial gap in educational attainment.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)