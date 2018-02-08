(WHDH) — Drowsy driving is reportedly a bigger problem on the roads than originally thought.

According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, drowsy driving plays a role in eight times as many crashes as federal estimates suggest.

AAA found that in the crashes it analyzed, drowsiness was a factor in almost 10 percent of them.

They say it was a greater percentage in accidents that caused serious property damage.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that drowsiness was involved in just over one percent of crashes.

