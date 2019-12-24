New submarines to take names of Pearl Harbor battleships

In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. About 20 survivors are gathering on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Pearl Harbor to remember thousands of men lost in the Japanese attack 77 years ago. The youngest of the survivors is in his mid-90s. The Navy and National Park Service will jointly host the remembrance ceremony Friday at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. (AP Photo, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — New U.S. Navy submarines will revive the names of the USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma, two of the biggest casualties of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II, officials said.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly announced nuclear, Virginia-class attack submarines will carry the names, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

The battleships were badly damaged during the surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii by Japanese air forces on Dec. 7, 1941.

Most of the Navy’s personnel casualties in the attack were on the two ships docked near Honolulu.

The fast-attack submarines will be designated USS Oklahoma, SSN-802, and USS Arizona, SSN-803, Modly said in statement.

“It is my fondest wish that the citizens of the great states of Arizona and Oklahoma will understand and celebrate our Navy’s desire to memorialize the 1,177 heroes who perished in USS Arizona (BB-39) and the 429 more in USS Oklahoma (BB-37) in Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941,” Modly said.

About 1.8 million people annually visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which includes the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma and USS Utah memorials, six officer bungalows, three mooring quays, and the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)