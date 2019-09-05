New superintendent takes the reins at Boston Public Schools

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the school year newly underway, the students of the Boston Public Schools are not the only ones hoping to make the grade this year.

Newly hired Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius spent Wednesday getting to know the teachers as she begins to take over the reins of the reins of the Boston Public School system with new goals in mind.

Cassellius said her number one priority is “that every child have an excellent and equitable education first and foremost.”

Behind that, Cassellius said she feels it is important “that [students] come to school and they feel welcomed and they have joyful environments in which to thrive and that we are engaging with families in very meaningful ways. Those are my top three priorities.”

One hot button issue she is sure to face is the challenge of making Boston’s exam schools, like Boston Latin, more accessible to students of color.

Cassellius said she plans to review different options for the entrance exams when the city’s contract with certain testing companies ends this year.

“I am committed to looking at that and finding ways to encourage our black and Latino students to select the Boston Latin School.”

On a more personal note, Cassellius said she wants her students and parents to know she’s not all business.

“Well, I have been a hockey player for ten years on a women’s team. Go Galaxy!” she said. “It have been a great way to connect with other women, and get a little bit of exercise and have a little bit of fun.”

Cassellius said she will be touring schools, alongside Mayor Martin J. Walsh, for the first day of class.

She said she plans to visit all 125 schools in the district by the end of the year and create a strategic plan for inclusivity by the end of the year.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)