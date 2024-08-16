BOSTON (WHDH) - New surveillance images were released of the man Boston police say robbed two women at gunpoint in Roxbury Sunday.

Investigators said he got away with two gold chains but dropped one of the chain’s pendants.

Surveillance video showed the man dressed in all black following the women near the corner of Dudley and Clarence Streets.

He took off after the attack. Police said he has a noticeable limp.

Police also released pictures showing one of the stolen pieces of jewelry, a gold chain a prayer hands pendant and blue pearls.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Boston police.

