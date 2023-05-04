NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is missing and four others are injured after an explosion caused a seven-alarm fire at the PCI Synthesis chemical plant in Newburyport Thursday morning, officials say.

Firefighters from multiple communities responding to an alarm and multiple reports of an explosion just before 1 a.m. were met heavy flames and smoke.

Crews said an industrial-sized vat from inside the building had moved about 30 feet because of the explosion and was in the parking lot when they got there.

Officials say the four injured workers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released. One person remains unaccounted for as of 12 p.m., but officials say they cannot enter the building to look for the worker until they make sure it is safe.

PCI Synthesis said in a statement: “The authorities arrived quickly on site and we are grateful for their support and quick work… All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees.”

The plant is also the site of two other recent incidents, including an explosion in 2020 and a chemical fire in 2021.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey says this explosion seems much more structurally significant.

“I would term it as more significant than previous incidents here,” Ostroskey said. “There’s a fairly large debris field. We have a lot of work to do yet.”

“Now that we’re getting some daylight and continuing with the progress on the scene, we will start to move into the investigation phase a little later on today,” he added. “There’s extenisve, significant damage to the building.”

Both OSHA and tech rescue teams responded to the scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area while officials investigate.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Team was also on scene Thursday morning to serve breakfast and coffee to emergency responders.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

