A new survey shows the differences between boys and girls when it comes to the jobs they hope to have in the future.

According to the study from Fatherly.com, boys are more interested in civil service careers, while girls are focusing on science and technology fields.

Police officer is the most popular job choice for boys, followed by firefighter and scientist.

The top professions for girls is doctor, followed by veterinarian and scientist.

Overall, 80 percent of the kids who said they wanted to be doctors were girls.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)