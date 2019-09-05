New Target opening on Cape Cod looking to hire 150 employees

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Target is looking to hire 150 team members to work at a new small-format store that is opening in Hyannis next month.

The retailer is encouraging interested candidates to apply online ahead of job fairs that are slated to take place next week at the Cape Cod Mall. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“We look forward to building a local team of talented team members who will help us serve the residents and visitors of the Cape Cod community,” store director Daron Halloway said in a press release. “We are excited to grow our team while providing them meaningful opportunities to build and develop valuable career skills.”

Target says it is offering market-competitive wages and various education benefits, such as tuition and GED reimbursement.

The store, which is located at 793 Lyannough Rd., will open on Oct. 20. It is the first Target on the Cape.

Next week’s job fair schedule is as follows:

Sept. 9: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

