New TD Garden seats will be replaced after ‘contributing to discomfort’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The TD Garden in Boston is planning to replace some of its seating after complaints from guests following renovations in the fall.

TD Garden President Amy Latimer said that although 24-year-old balcony seats in the arena were replaced in the fall, “the new plush cushioning, armrest design and overall ergonomics were contributing to discomfort.”

The new seats, which wil be similar in size, will have “a custom, narrower armrest and a non-padded seat base and seat back to improve legroom and comfort,” Latimer said in a statement.

Balcony seats and armrests will be replaced during the offseason.

