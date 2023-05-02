A new text alert service is aiming to to prevent Bostonians from being towed.

The free, resident-created service Tow Zone Alert allows drivers to register their license plate and receive automated text messages if their vehicle is parked illegally. Users can also alert other drivers who are registered.

The creators hope that it will help people navigate the confusing street cleaning schedules.

“A lot of the street cleaning schedules say that there’s street cleaning on the first Monday or weekday of the month on the even sides and the second and the fourth weekdays on the odd sides,” said Tow Zone Alerts founder Eli Silvert.

“If we’ve made a mistake in terms of where we’ve parked, if a neighbor or even a ticket maid could give us a reminder, we think that’s helpful,” he added.

Residents who are interested in signing up for the alert service can do so on the Tow Zone Alerts website.