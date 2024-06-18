It’s safe to say Celtics fans are relieved after the team’s first championship in 16 years!

As soon as the doors opened at Dick’s House of Sport on Boylston Street Monday night after the title was confirmed, fans flooded in the doors.

“Im so grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given, and I’m so glad that in 25 years of life I was able to see two Boston Celtics championships!” Celtics fan Savion Atkinson told 7News while shopping at Dick’s. “Baby, let’s go!”

Fan Ian Curr said he sprinted “at least three miles” to get to the store in time.

“The minute the game ended, we sprinted here to get any gear we could ,” he said, his story possibly verified by his winded cadence.

“This is a family tradition,” said Rebecca Abrams. “Getting in the car, getting to Dick’s, and enjoying the party that’s happening here.”

From hats to t-shirts, Celtics fans are buying in on the historic playoff run.

“I was 10 years old last time they won a Finals,” Atkinson said. “It’s euphoria, it’s euphoria, really.”

Championship gear is available in Boston at Dick’s House of Sport, Macy’s Locker Room by Lids, and the Celtics Pro Shop, and online at Fanatics, Wilson, Lids, and the NBA shop.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)