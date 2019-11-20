New tool lets you report Social Security scam calls

(WHDH) — The Office of the Inspector General has launched a new online tool that lets the public report annoying Social Security scam calls.

The scam calls — which involve fraudulent callers who mislead victims into making cash or gift card payments to avoid arrest for purported Social Security number problems — have skyrocketed over the past year, according to the OIG.

As of today, this particular type of scam is the most frequent type of fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission and the Social Security Administration.

The OIG says it will use the new online tool to capture data that will be analyzed for trends and commonalities. The data will then be used to identify investigative leads, which could help identify criminal entities or individuals participating in or facilitating the scams.

The efforts are expected to disrupt scammers, helping to reduce this type of fraud, as well as the number of victims, according to the OIG.

Social Security employees will occasionally contact people but they will never do the following:

Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.

Contact you to demand an immediate payment.

Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card, or cash.

Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.

Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.

To report a Social Security phone scam, click here.

