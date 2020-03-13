New travel restrictions set to take effect, what that means for Americans returning home

BOSTON (WHDH) - With President Trump’s travel ban going into effect at midnight on March 14, Logan International Airport is among over a dozen that will continue to receive passengers from Europe.

United States citizens and permanent residents will be allowed back into the country however, they can only enter through one of 13 airports — Logan being one of them.

Sarah Garant touched down in Boston Friday afternoon from Lisbon, Portugal and said the journey was easy.

“It was actually easy, it was calm,” she said.

Landing was no different.

“Like every other time. There were no questions, no mention of COVID-19 so it was normal,” she explained.

All that will change after 11:59 p.m. After that, the 13 airports will be set up for enhanced health screenings for all passengers traveling from a restricted area — like Europe.

“I’m just worried about some passengers who may not have… may not know what their symptoms are,” one man said.

Customs and Border Patrol agents will ask passengers a series of questions about the nature of their travel and how they feel, according to the Department of Homeland Security

There will also be more health professionals on scene to provide face masks and take passengers’ temperature should the need arise.

“I’m trying to wash my hands as much I can,” one man said.

According to the CDC, anyone reporting a fever and a cough will be put into isolation

Those without symptoms will be asked to go home and immediately start self quarantining.

TSA agents will also be allowing passengers to travel with 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer in their carry-ons.

For more information about airport testing, click here.

