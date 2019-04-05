New treats coming to Fenway include lobster BLT, buffalo chicken tots, beer battered fried onion

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park is expanding its food menu in 2019 with an array of delicious, savory, and mouthwatering snacks to enjoy while watching the Red Sox defend their World Series championship.

The new options will almost definitely please baseball fans of all types of tastes.

Some of the new dishes that will be cooked up by Aramark are as follows:

Buffalo Chicken Tots

A bowl of tater tots topped with buffalo chicken, blue cheese and chives.

Lobster BLT

A sandwich on a buttery and toasted bun that is packed with fresh lobster meat, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

King’s Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich

A pulled pork sandwich, with smoky BBQ sauce and coleslaw, served on a King’s Hawaiian roll.

Banana Splitter

A frozen favorite with vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, split banana, hot fudge sauce, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Sam Adams Beer Battered Fried Onion

Onion pieces deep friend in Samuel Adams beer and served with a signature dipping sauce.

