New tropical depression forms off North Carolina’s coast

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Depression 15 formed off North Carolina’s coast Monday but was not expected to approach land, the U.S National Hurricane Center said.

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h) and was about 190 miles (305 kilometers) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras on Monday evening. It was moving northeast — away from the coast — at 12 mph (19 km/h).

The Hurricane Center in Miami predicted it will strengthen into a tropical storm Tuesday, in which case it would be named Nana.

Swells from the depression were affecting parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but no watches or warnings were issued by the center.

Residents of Louisiana and Texas were still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Laura, which hit Thursday with 150 mph (240 kph) winds and a storm surge that officials said was as high as 15 feet (4.5 meters) in some areas.

