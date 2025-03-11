BOSTON (WHDH) - A new docuseries follows Karen Read during her first murder trial, telling her story and maintaining her innocence.

Investigation Discovery is releasing “A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read.”

In the docuseries, Read says, “Doing this film is my testimony. I want to say what happened, exactly what happened.”

It’s “out of court” testimony, with no cross examination. 7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes says it’s a very high risk strategy for the criminal defense.

Hoopes also says the Commonwealth will definitely be watching, as special prosecutor Hank Brennan tries to put Read behind bars in connection with the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

“It feels a little ridiculous, doesn’t it?” said Hoopes. “That she can testify in this doc, not be cross examined, and you’re not supposed to talk about that to the jury? I’m not sure how that’s going to play out. But I guarantee one thing, Hank Brennan and the prosecution is staying awake at night trying to figure out how to turn this to their advantage.”

Lead defense attorney Alan Jackson chose not to allow Read to take the stand in her first trial, which ended in a hung jury. But the defendant’s willingness to speak publicly about her case is clear.

“We’ve seen a lot of high profile trials, and a lot of medium profile trials, and a lot of small profile trials,” said Hoopes. “We’ve never seen a defense strategy, a defendant’s strategy, because it is her strategy, quite like this.”

The special prosecutor has fought to obtain different conversations Read has had with reporters in hopes of finding statements which could be used against her.

45-year-old Read insists she tells nothing but the truth in her interviews.

“Isn’t it amazing that ABC, NBC, Boston Magazine, and Fox all sat on alleged confessions,” said Read, addressing media after a hearing. “That’s malpractice on all your parts if that were actually true.”

