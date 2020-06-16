New video game can be prescribed for students with ADHD

A new video game from a Boston developer is now FDA approved and ready to be prescribed to children with ADHD.

“It feels and looks like a video game to children playing it … but what it’s doing is second by second it’s displaying things on the screen that are actually activating the front part of the brain that deals with attention,” said Eddie Martucci, the CEO of game developer Akili. “It can actually be exciting, it can be amazing.”

The game is called Endeavor RX and can legally by marketed as medicine. Martucci said doctors can prescribe the game for kids between 8 and 12 years old with ADHD.

The game challenges players to navigate through another world where they make decisions, move and change focus. Algorithms will measure their performance and adjust to make the game more or less difficult, and Martucci said the change in players’ behavior after two months is dramatic.

“They’re able to pay attention more, or they are able to employ their focus have control over what they are doing in their daily life,” Martucci said. “And parents notice a big difference, over half of parents see a meaningful change in their child’s impairment.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)