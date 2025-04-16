PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the moment a Saugus man was arrested last week, accused of vandalizing Tesla vehicles in Peabody.

On Tuesday, April 8, Gardy Pierre, 28, was arrested and charged with 11 counts of defacing property and one count of disturbing the peace in connection with the incident, according to the Peabody Police Department.

At around 9 a.m., Peabody police responded to the Tesla showroom at 210 Andover St. after the manager called to report the vandalism, officials said. He told police a man had poured paint on multiple for-sale Tesla vehicles, which resulted in about $500,000 worth of damage.

The manager gave police a description of the man — later identified as Pierre — and told them which way he fled, the department said.

Officers chased Pierre by foot and arrested him on Northshore Mall property, police said. He also had an outstanding warrant from Cambridge District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)