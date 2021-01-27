New video shows car flip over guardrail, down embankment in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the moment a car went flipping over a guardrail and down into an embankment in Woburn Tuesday night.

The BMW hopped the guardrail on Interstate 93 and flipped three times down the side of the highway before coming to a stop.

The driver, a 43-year-old South Boston woman was given CPR at the scene and rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not released.

State police said the driver of the BMW hit the back of a Toyota Rav 4 just before driving off the road.

Surveillance video shows the Rav 4 sping out but it is able to stay on the road. The man driving that car was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)