BOSTON (WHDH) - A routine bus ride took a violent turn after an elderly woman was shoved off an MBTA bus by another woman in Roxbury. Surveillance video shows the older woman landing face first on the sidewalk, shocking nearby passengers.

New video obtained by 7NEWS Tuesday shows the woman lying on the ground after the encounter.

The incident occurred September 8 at 1 p.m. at the intersection of MLK and Warren Streets in Boston.

“There was alot of people there trying to figure out what was transpiring because we just saw an elderly lady fall on the ground and didn’t know what was going on,” said Mark Reeves, who witnesses what happened.

“It’s horrifying,” said Joseph Drayton, who was shocked by the incident. “To have an elderly woman pushed like that is reprehensible.”

MBTA Transit Police released photos of a woman they are searching for in connection with the attack. They say she had a baby with her.

People who live in the area said while they don’t know the suspect by name, they have seen her in the neighborhood prior to this incident.

“I’ve seen that girl a lot of times…her attitude she needs a change,” said Dorothy Stringer, who lives in the area. “She needs some anger management, that’s what she needs, go to anger management because that’s wrong what she did.”

Transit police said an officer helped the victim following the attack. The bus driver also stepped off the bus and stood by the woman.

Police said the older woman was conscious and alert after she was shoved, and did not suffer serious injuries.

People who frequent the area say they hope police can get some answers.

“I hope they catch her, because that’s horrible,” said Lenora Martin. “I don’t like to see anything happen like that. I just wish people would just respect each other and just cut the nonsense out.”

“It should never occur and something has to be done about it. We need to be able to work out our differences without having to put our hands on people. That’s what it boils down to,” said Drayton.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 617-222-1050.

