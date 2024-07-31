WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows part of the emergency response Tuesday at a home in Waltham that went up in flames.

The fire happened on Greenwood Lane near 10:15 a.m. Later speaking with 7NEWS, 16-year-old Oliver Lasoff said he only escaped from the house after his father saw the flames and alerted him.

Fire officials said three firefighters were hurt during the emergency response and sent to get evaluated.

With high temperatures, Fire Chief Andrew Mullin said authorities ultimately had to call more than 60 firefighters to the scene to give crews time to rest while battling the flames.

The fire badly damaged the Lasoffs’ home. Though Oliver and his father, Mark, avoided injury, the house was deemed uninhabitable.

Friends of the Lasoff family have since launched a GoFundMe fundraiser for Oliver and Mark. The fundraiser had raised just over $1,700 toward a $25,000 goal as of around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators on Tuesday said they believe the fire started close to the Lasoffs’ pool shed.

The exact cause of the fire remained under investigation.

