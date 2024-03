BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the fire that caused a year-long shutdown at Brockton Hospital.

Surveillance video from Feb. 7 shows sparks, smoke, and flames pouring out of an equipment room.

The damage required the entire hospital to be rewired and other improvements were made during the closure.

