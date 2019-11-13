New video shows moment 2 construction vehicles collide on Orange Line tracks

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has released new video that shows the moment two construction vehicles collided on a set of Orange Line tracks last month, causing heavy delays.

In the top corner of the screen, one piece of machinery can be seen barreling into another. A contractor was injured in the collision, though not seriously, and taken to a hospital for treatment.

He can be seen getting to his feet near the side of the tracks and start walking away.

The MBTA temporarily shut down service between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center following the incident.

Many commuters who rely on the Orange Line had to seek an alternate form of transportation.

MBTA officials say these two vehicles were being used to repair the tracks.

Work is being done to replace and add new signage in addition to cleaning, painting, and repairing stairs/tile within the stations. The T is also replacing 2,250 feet of track and cleaning and painting within Chinatown.

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the crash.

