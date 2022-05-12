BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday released video showing the fateful moment Jassy Correia met the man who allegedly kidnapped her outside a Boston nightclub and killed her.

Correia, a Lynn mother, was at Venu nightclub celebrating her 23rd birthday with friends when she encountered Louis D. Coleman III, of Rhode Island, in November 2019.

Surveillance video showed Correia standing barefoot outside the club in the cold, trying to find a ride home around 2 a.m. Correia appeared to be intoxicated and distraught when an Uber driver pushed her out of a car that she did not call, and she fell to the ground.

Coleman is then seen approaching Correia and engaging her in conversation as he reached out for her hand. Seconds later, Correia appeared comfortable enough to leave with Coleman. Other cameras tracked the pair as she entered his car a short distance away. Coleman drove off, and that’s the last time anyone saw Correia alive.

Prosecutors allege Coleman kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and killed Correia. Her body was found in a suitcase in Coleman’s trunk four days after she went missing when state police pulled him over on Interstate 95 in Delaware.

The never-before-seen video was shown during the second day of Coleman’s federal murder trial. Correia’s family declined to comment on the court proceedings Wednesday.

An ex-roommate of Correia’s said in court that Correia had told her she suffered from bipolar disorder but was not taking her medications because she didn’t like how they made her feel.

Coleman’s defense team argued in their opening statement that Correia attacked Coleman and died in the car during the confrontation.

The trial is slated to continue Thursday.

