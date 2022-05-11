BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal prosecutors released footage showing the fateful moment Jassy Correia met the man who allegedly kidnapped and killed her outside a Boston nightclub in 2019.

Correia, a 22-year-old Lynn mother, was at Venu nightclub to celebrate her birthday. Surveillance footage captured her as she stood outside the club, trying to find a ride home. She was shown apparently intoxicated and distraught when an Uber driver pushed Correia out of a car that she did not call, and she fell to the ground.

Coleman, of Rhode Island, is then seen approaching Correia, who engages her in conversation and holds her hands. Mere seconds later, she appears comfortable enough to leave with Coleman.

Other cameras tracked the pair as she entered his car a short distance away. He drove off, and that’s the last time anyone saw Correia alive.

Coleman allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed Correia. Her body was found in a suitcase in Coleman’s trunk four days after she went missing.

The footage was shown during the second day of the federal trial against Coleman, who is charged with murder.

Correia’s family declined to comment on the court proceedings Wednesday. An ex-roommate of Correia’s said in court that Correia had told her she suffered from bipolar disorder, but was not taking her medications because she didn’t like how they made her feel.

Coleman’s defense lawyers argued in their opening statement that Correia attacked Coleman and died in the car during the confrontation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)