MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has shared new video showing the moment an Orange Line train derailed at Wellington Station in Medford back in March.

The derailment led the MBTA to pull all new train cars from service.

A report released Monday found that aging infrastructure was partly to blame for the derailment.

The report says some of the equipment in the area was installed more than 40 years ago and is not up to industry standards.

Engineers say a faulty part of the new cars was also a factor.

