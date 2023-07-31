BOSTON (WHDH) - New video released on Monday shows smoke in the MBTA’s Andrew station during an incident earlier this month.

The T said a Red Line train was removed from service on July 19 after it experienced a mechanical issue.

Multiple passengers said smoke filled the station, with one person sharing cell phone video of the scene.

The T said there was no fire.

The T said in a tweet that part of the Red Line was experiencing 15-minute delays as a result of the incident as of around 2:40 p.m. on July 19. Delays cleared shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the T.

