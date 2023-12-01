BOSTON (WHDH) - New video shows the moment sparks flew along a platform at Boston’s South Station in an incident over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday. The MBTA released video on Thursday in which sparks can be seen raining down from above while passengers were walking on the platform.

Separate cell phone video provided a different view of the scene, also capturing the shower of sparks.

Contacted about this incident, an Amtrak spokesperson said a piece of debris fell onto overhead wires at South Station.

The spokesperson said service was delayed for approximately 10 minutes, “while crews worked to resolve the issue.”

