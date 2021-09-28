SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released new video in their attempt to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in that happened earlier this month in Salem.

The footage shows the suspect trying to open the back door of a home on Woodside Street with the owners inside.

The man did not get inside and there was no damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

