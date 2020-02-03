(AP) — A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 17,300 people globally.

Cases confirmed as of Monday in Beijing:

— China: 17,205 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 15 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 361 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 20

— Thailand: 19

— Singapore: 18

— South Korea: 15

— United States: 11

— Germany: 10

— Taiwan: 10

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— Vietnam: 8

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

