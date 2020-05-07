New walk up testing clinic opens in Providence, RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new walk-up coronavirus testing site is opening in Providence on Thursday.

The site is located in the parking lot of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital near Peace and Broad streets and is being run by the Rhode Island Free Clinic.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing will be available to uninsured, symptomatic adults who call in advance for an appointment. Bilingual personnel, materials, and signage is available.

“Building an efficient, equitable and accessible testing system is a critical part of our strategy to fight the spread of COVID-19 here in Providence,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a statement. “Now, as we see the spread of this virus slow, it is as important as ever that we have a robust testing system in place.”

