WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A new Weymouth police K-9 is already excelling at his job following the completion of a 16-week patrol K-9 academy.

K-9 Ghandi aided in locating an armed home invasion suspect during his second day on patrol, according to Weymouth police.

The academy had helped the pup become proficient in tracking, apprehension, and building and area searches.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)