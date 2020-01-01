New year means new laws take effect across the Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some new laws are going into effect as the Bay State rings in the new year — including a pay raise for hundreds of thousands of people and a break for electric car owners.

Massachusetts’s minimum wage will rise from $12 to $12.75 meaning more than 420,000 workers will get a pay increase.

This comes as part of the state’s plan to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2023.

Also starting on Wednesday, car buyers can expect to get some money back if they decide to go electric.

All electric cars will be eligible for rebates up to $2,500.

Plug-in Hybrids will get $1,500.

Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation in December that will fund the program for the next two years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)