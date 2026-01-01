BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Friday, new regulations on cannabis will go into effect allowing marijuana cafes to open in Massachusetts.

Last month the Cannabis Control Commission voted unanimously on the regulations.

Three categories of businesses will be able to have licenses: marijuana growers, hospitality spaces such as yoga studios or theaters, and event organizers.

