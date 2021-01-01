New Year’s Day blaze rips through triple-decker in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-alarm blaze ripped through a triple-decker in Worcester on New Year’s Day.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 1 Abbot Place after 3 p.m. found thick smoke billowing into the sky and flames shooting from the three-story building.

Photos from the scene showed the fire engulfing a porch on the backside of the building.

The flames have since been knocked down but top of the building appeared to be heavily charred.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

