New Year’s Eve celebration in Boston will be completely virtual this year

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will be completely virtual this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

All previously planned in-person events and performances on Dec. 31 will instead take place online and on television, according to First Night Boston.

“First Night Boston is a cherished tradition for the people of our city and those who come to enjoy it,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a news release. “We are unable to safely gather in celebration this year.”

