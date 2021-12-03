BOSTON (WHDH) - Fireworks will again light up the night sky over Boston this New Year’s Eve.

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park and Boston Harbor Now announced Friday that fireworks will be set off over the inner Boston Harbor between the North End and East Boston neighborhood as part of the city’s First Night celebration.

“I’m thrilled for Boston to ring in the New Year with the return of midnight fireworks over the harbor! Thank you to all of our partners for bringing back this tradition for everyone to enjoy together, creating a delightful start to 2022 for residents, visitors, and all spectators at the waterfront,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

Public viewing is free and available along the Harborwalk at Fan Pier, Christopher Columbus Park, and the East Boston waterfront.

The fireworks display will begin promptly at midnight.

