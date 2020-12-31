New Year’s Eve night will look different in Boston due to pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - With COVID-19 protocols in place and people urged to stay home on New Year’s Eve, Boston will look different on Thursday night as 2020 comes to an end.

The White Bull Tavern owner Jeff Baird said he didn’t even bother to promote his business because of 25 percent capacity limit and 10 p.m. curfew.

“Any other restaurant will tell you, your hands are tied. It’s just too difficult,” Baird said.

Year’s past, Baird and other bar owners would sell out tickets for New Year’s Eve the month before. Now he and other business owners are just trying to make ends meet during a difficult year.

“Normally we have reservations, ticketed sales in advance. Tonight we only have reservations, we stopped taking them because it would be too difficult with limited capacity to hold tables for people,” Baird said.

Other nearby businesses are also feeling financial strain due to the pandemic. Owners fear Thursday could be slow, making a difficult year even tougher for them.

Baird, who closed the nearby Blackstone Grill this summer, said he’s waiting for PPP funding and making do as we head into 2021.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)