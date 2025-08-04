ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A moving mission inspired by a pair of Boston Marathon legends lives on as the YMCA honors the iconic father and son duo known as Team Hoyt with a new facility in Ashland designed to serve everyone, including those living with disabilities.

Dick and Rick Hoyt competed in more than 1,000 races, including 32 Boston Marathons, with Dick pushing Rick, who was born with cerebral palsy, in a specialized wheelchair.

Dick passed away at the age of 80 in 2021, with Rick dying just two years later.

To honor the men, who inspired so many people, the MetroWest YMCA is putting plans in motion to build a new facility in Ashland dedicated to the Hoyts.

The Team Hoyt Regional YMCA is set to be built on Memorial Drive, along the marathon route. The facility is being designed with people of all abilities in mind.

