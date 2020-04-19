New York allowing couples to get marriage licenses remotely

(CNN) — The novel coronavirus won’t be halting New York weddings anymore.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to sign an executive order allowing couples to get marriage licenses remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies over video, said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor.

“So that’s an avenue people want to go down, it will be available to them,” DeRosa told reporters on Saturday.

Following the announcement, the governor briefly joked about the order.

“Video marriage ceremonies. There’s now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse,” Cuomo said. “You can do it by zoom. Yes or no?”

Most New York marriage bureaus have been closed and have not issued licenses in the past weeks.

Similar measures have been implemented in Cuyahoga County, Ohio and the state of Colorado.

From funerals and weddings, to baby showers and graduations, the coronavirus pandemic has caused families all over the world to cancel or postpone life’s biggest moments.

Some couples have decided the show must go on and have adhered to safe social distancing by using online streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Zoom to share their special day.

